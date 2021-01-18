✖

Actor Armie Hammer is at the center of another Instagram controversy, but this time, he is apologizing for his actions. Hammer reportedly shared a video of a woman in lingerie on his Instagram Story and referred to the woman as "Miss Cayman." The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee confirmed the woman in the video was not the real Miss Cayman title-holder and had no affiliation with the pageant. The controversy came a week after old Instagram direct messages that were allegedly written by the Call Me By Your Name actor, in which he appeared to reference cannibalism.

The woman in Hammer's video was in a provocative pose and her face was not visible. After the video leaked, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee denounced the clip and said it goes against everything the committee stands for. "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social medial channels," committee chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Later, the committee shared an apology from Hammer, also confirming the woman is not the current Miss Cayman. “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” Hammer told the Cayman Compass Sunday. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service told the Cayman Compass they are investigating the situation after Dacres-Lee reported it to them. "The RCIPS can confirm that we received an allegation of misuse of the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) [network] and that the matter is under investigation," a police spokesperson said Monday. Police confirmed Hammer has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

This new controversy comes just a few days after alleged Instagram direct messages from Hammer went viral because they appeared to show the actor telling a woman he is "100% a cannibal." In other alleged messages, Hammer appears to talk about disturbing sexual fetishes. Hammer later withdrew from the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding due to the controversy. "I'm not responding to these bulls— claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement last week. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Hammer is also in the middle of a custody battle with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers. The two were married for 10 years before announcing their split in July 2020. They are parents to son Ford, 4, and daughter Harper, 6.