King Charles Funeral Plans Reportedly Underway Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles is reportedly not doing well as he fights cancer, so much so that his aides are regularly updating his funeral plans. In a story published by The Daily Beast Thursday, Charles is reportedly in poor health as he continues ongoing cancer treatment, which is still unclear. Palace officials have only confirmed that it is not prostate cancer, but no further details have been provided.

Following his diagnosis, Charles has been seen walking around looking healthy and vigorous, but the Beast reports that in reality, his situation is dire. According to reporter Tom Sykes, friends of the King have been saying it's "not good." Buckingham Palace is apparently updating Charles' funeral plans frequently.

Those plans have a code name: Operation Menai Bridge. The Daily Beast also reports that a separate document outlining the dos and don'ts of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been circulating. The report quotes an anonymous Royal insider as saying, "Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."

According to The Daily Beast's sources, the palace and the military routinely review the notes, but one former staffer who remains active with serving courtiers said: "The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It's no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds."

Moreover, a source who knows a senior official involved in royal funeral planning said: "Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge. The queen's funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar. It's not an emotional thing, it's a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no-one plans to get caught out."

Although the plans are constantly reviewed, a military source said reading anything into that fact would be "absurd." "Planning for the worst is what the military do," they said.

Despite a lack of official updates from the palace, some key events are approaching that will provide the most important insights into how Charles is dealing with the disease. Among them is his official birthday parade, Trooping the Color, on June 15, which the Ministry of Defense has announced that he will attend.

He is also rumored to attend the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in June. A state visit to Australia followed by a trip to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting due in mid-October has not yet been canceled. The palace has said the trip is still being planned.