The final straw for Elizabeth Chambers' marriage to Armie Hammer was allegedly evidence that he had an affair with a co-star, according to a new article by Vanity Fair. Chambers filed for divorce from the Call Me By Your Name actor last summer, with infidelity being the reported cause at the time, but in March, Chambers' close friend confirmed to Vanity Fair that Hammer confessed to cheating on her soon after son Ford was born in January 2017.

According to the outlet, "Years later, this friend says, Elizabeth found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a costar." Hammer appeared in Home Shopper, Sorry to Bother You, Hotel Mumbai, On the Basis of Sex, Wounds, Query, Rebecca, We Are Who We Are and Crisis from 2018 until the present, and filmed Death on the Nile, which is scheduled to be released in September.

That alleged infidelity, plus his decision to leave his family in the Grand Cayman Islands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reportedly all Chambers needed to end their 10-year marriage. In September, Hammer admitted to British GQ that he chose to make his exit as he came "very close to completely losing my mind" with the "big personalities all locked in a little tiny place."

On July 10, the couple announced they were deciding to split. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children [Harper, 6, and Ford, 4] and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Just months later in January 2021, Hammer became embroiled in a scandal after he was accused of being sexually and emotionally abusive, with unverified DMs leaking in which the actor allegedly expressed sexual fantasies involving cannibalism. In the aftermath, he stepped down from his role in the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and was dropped by his talent agency, WME.

At the time, the Social Network star denied all the allegations against him. "I'm not responding to these bulls— claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."