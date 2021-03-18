Armie Hammer Accused of Rape, Under Legal Investigation

✖

A woman accused actor Armie Hammer of rape and claims she reported the crime to the police. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the case is under investigation as an alleged sexual assault. The woman, known as Effie, claims the Call Me By Your Name actor raped her over a four-hour period on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles. Hammer denied the allegations.

Effie claims Hammer allegedly slammed her head against a wall and physically abused her. She claims she met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when she was 20, and they began a relationship shortly thereafter. At times, the relationship was abusive. Hammer, 34, was married to Elizabeth Chamers, with whom he shares two children, at the time of the alleged assault. Effie is now 24 and lives in Europe. She did not use her full name in the press conference.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," Effie said during the press conference, reports Variety. She accused Hammer o beating her feet to the point "they would hurt" and he would not let her leave when she tried to. She claims they were in an on-again, off-again relationship over four years.

Effie cage law enforcement evidence of the alleged rape, Allred said Thursday, reports TMZ. The attorney said it would be up to law enforcement to decide if there is enough evidence to charge Hammer with a crime. Police sources told TMZ someone spoke with them about the allegations on Feb. 3 and there is a sexual assault investigation ongoing. Allred said Effie is not planning to file a lawsuit against the actor.

Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ through his attorneys. They claim Effie sent Hammer "extremely graphic and sexual texts" as recently as July 18, 2020. When Hammer received the text, he allegedly told her he did not want to "maintain that type of relationship with her." They claim Effie sent Hammer "hundreds" of texts.

"It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie]'s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," the attorneys told TMZ. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

Hammer has been embroiled in controversy since January, when alleged private messages between him and a woman on Instagram surfaced on Twitter. In the messages, Hammer allegedly wrote about disturbing sexual fantasies, including one involving cannibalism. Chambers, who filed for divorce from Hammer in 2020, reportedly has evidence that he had an affair with a co-star during their marriage. Since the controversy began, Hammer lost his role in Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding and Paramount+'s The Offer. His agency, WME, and publicist both dropped him as a client.