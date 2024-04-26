Adult Film Star Emily Willis Out of Coma, Remains in Vegetative State

Emily Willis' family recently shared a heartbreaking update on the former adult film star's health after she suffered cardiac arrest and slipped into a coma. According to Daily Star, Willis, real name Litzy Lara Banulos, first fell ill around while in rehab.

The former adult performer's stepfather, Michael, reached out to TMZ to share an update on her condition. According to the outlet, Willis is still in a partial vegetative state after waking from her coma. They shared that Willis can track things with her eyes, smile, and register emotions in conversation.

Adult Film Star #EmilyWillis Suffers Alleged OD, Remains in Comahttps://t.co/PagUOcc3yw — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 7, 2024

While these are surprising improvements, he shared that doctors shared the heartbreaking news that they don't expect further improvement. Aside from this devastating news, they are also clueless as to how the cardiac arrest was caused while in rehab. Her early toxicology reports showed no drugs in her system, but officials were waiting for a full report before sealing the door on the cause.

The family is plotting to have Willis relocated to St. George, Utah, to be closer to her family during her ongoing care. The GoFundMe for Willis has reached its $60,000 goal and passed it by close to $10k, with a total of 1.2k donations.