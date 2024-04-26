'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Spying With Recording, Tracking Devices

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn alleges further abuse by her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet. According to court documents obtained by E! News April 25, Quinn's husband, a software developer with whom she shares two-year-old Christian Georges Dumontet, hired a security guard to "stalk me, harass me, and exclude me" from their home during their divorce.

Quinn said that her ex had been living somewhere else since his arrest on March 19 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a domestic incident she and her son were involved in.

As Quinn returned from Dallas to their L.A. home, she found it had been "ransacked by a complete stranger" she claimed had been hired by Dumontet to "surveil and occupy the property." "I discovered that the property was intentionally left in a hazardous, filthy, and unlivable condition," the reality star said. "I believe the home was completely trashed so that I would be unable to occupy the residence with my son."

After inspecting the residence, Quinn reported finding multiple Apple AirTags and battery-operated cameras "hidden all throughout the residence." In addition, the 35-year-old said, "most disturbingly, my underwear had been taken from my drawer and were strewn on top of the bed in the master bedroom."

Quinn claimed in the emergency filing that Dumontet, 45, is "hiding out in an undisclosed location indefinitely" to avoid being served with the temporary restraining order she received last month after he was arrested. In her request, the realtor asked the court to intervene and "ensure that these proceedings move forward without further delay."

"I cannot risk losing this protection, and therefore time is of the essence," Quinn wrote in the filing, emphasizing that she and her son "remain in grave danger everyday." She has since had her request denied, according to court records obtained by E! News.

A source close to Dumontet told E! April 25 that the claim he is in hiding is "absurd." According to a court filing dated March 26, Dumontet has denied domestic violence allegations, stating that there have "never been incidents."