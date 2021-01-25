Armie Hammer Ex Paige Lorenze Alleges Star 'Branded' Her With Knife, Makes 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Comparison

✖

Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze has opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at his hands. Lorenze, now 22 years old, dated 34-year-old Hammer last year. In a new interview with The New York Posts's Page Six, she explained how show found herself engaged in violent sexual behavior at the actor's hands.

Lorenze said that during her four-month relationship with Hammer, he gradually introduced her to more and more extreme forms of BDSM. She described how knives came to feature more and more in their sex life, culminating in the point where he carved the letter "A" into her skin near her waist. She recalled: "I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn't really know what to do or say... As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted."

That need for approval colored all of Lorenze's memories of dating Hammer. In retrospect, however, she said that she sees the "red flags" she missed. She remembered Hammer telling her that he had boasted openly about their sex life with strangers.

"He would always tell me when he got back from the gym that he was bragging to his friends about carving an 'A' into me," she said. She also said that she believes Hammer took explicit photos of her without her consent and shared them online, saying: "I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up and that I didn't know about it. I didn't even know the photos existed or what they look like. I don't know if I was blindfolded."

Now, Lorenze said she is looking into ways of having the "A" on her skin removed. She said that Hammer often left her with bruises as well, and he viewed the marks as a kind of trophy.

"He wanted me to show them off and be proud of them," she said of the bruises. "I said, 'how am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?' He said, 'that's the point.' I think it was a part of marking and branding."

Like the other women who have come forward with allegations about Hammer, Lorenze said that his desires often ranged into the extreme, including fantasies about sexual assault, murder and cannibalism. In another interview with The Daily Mail, Lorenze described her relationship with Hammer as: "like a real life 50 Shades of Grey without the love."

So far, Hammer has continued to deny most of the allegations against him. While his public statements have not denied his interest in BDSM, they have said: "any interactions with this person, or any partners of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory." However, Lorenze disagreed, and she believes Hammer knew what he was doing.

"He wanted me to be his sex slave," she said. She later added: "He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship, but it wasn't. This was way outside and beyond that... [Hammer] enjoyed hurting women, but used BDSM as a mask for this."

Hammer has dropped out of his upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, but beyond that there have been no legal or professional consequences for these allegations.