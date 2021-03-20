Armie Hammer Accuser Reportedly Denied Rape Claim Months Before Going Public

✖

Armie Hammer's alleged victim identified only as "Effie" reportedly denied the rape accusation to one of her friends and admitted their encounter was "consensual" months before going public with the allegations. Daily Mail released an exclusive screenshot where the 24-year-old can be seen in messages confirming to one of her Instagram followers that she does not believe Hammer raped her.

Effie is believed to be behind the account House of Effie on Instagram, which in January released several photos detailing some of Hammer's disturbing sexual messages to his exes. In the Daily Mail screenshot, an Instagram follower is seen reaching out to Effie to ask if she'd sought legal representation for the matter. "Thank you. I'm not saying he raped me, no need for legal rep," Effie responded. The unidentified user followed up saying, "Oh good. Thanks for sharing that. I'm relieved to hear it. He's just a total a–– and a liar right? still ugly behavior. F––ing men..."

"I didn't say anywhere it was not consensual so not sure why so many messages about it," Effie says in the messages. Effie, alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, first went public with the rape accusation last Thursday in a press conference. She described her encounter with the actor, claiming that he violently raped her over a period of four hours in Los Angeles in April 2017. Effie says she first became acquainted with Hammer on Facebook in 2016.

During the press conference, Effie claims the then-married Armie Hammer "repeatedly slammed her head against a wall," leaving her with several bruises on her face. "During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she said. She continued, claiming that he also whipped her feet with a crop, which left her in pain for a week. "He left with no concern for my well-being. During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him," she says. Allred has not confirmed or denied whether her client is behind the House of Effie account.