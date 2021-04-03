Armie Hammer Bows Out of Another Major Project Amid Rape Accusation

✖

Armie Hammer is stepping away from the Broadway production of The Minutes, marking the latest in a list of projects he's left in the wake of his rape and sexual abuse allegations. The actor released a brief statement telling people that he is leaving to focus on his self-care. "I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf," Hammer said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. "But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

"Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision," the play's production team said in a follow-up statement. Written by Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, the show is scheduled for Broadway premiere in March 2022. The Minutes originally premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater in 2017.

Armie Hammer was first hit with accusations last month. A woman, who's only been identified as "Effie," held a press conference where she alleged Hammer raped her and committed "other acts of violence" against her during their four-year off-and-on relationship. She went on to claim that Hammer abused her physically, mentally, and emotionally. Hammer denies the accusations. The Los Angeles police department has launched an investigation.

On top of the very serious allegations, Hammer was embedded in controversy after messages surfaced highlighting some of the actor's disturbing kinks. In January, multiple women who claimed to have a sexual relationship with Hammer –– who, at the time was still married to his wife Elizabeth Chambers –– showed several text messages in which the actor made multiple lude requests and referenced a cannibal and domination fantasy.

Since the allegations and controversy began, Hammer has walked away from a few major projects including Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, and Billion Dollar Spy. Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy film, stars Jennifer Lopez and follows a couple's extravagant destination wedding that gets hijacked by criminals. After Hammer dropped out of the project, he was replaced by Josh Duhamel as the movie's main male character Tom.