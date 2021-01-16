Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Reportedly in 'Complete Shock' Over Alleged Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers is in "complete shock" following the star's recent social media scandal. A source close to the family tells Entertainment Tonight the news of Hammer's leaked DMs has shaken the lives of his close family members. "Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down," the source shared. "She is sickened by the various women’s claims."

"Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source continues. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

Hammer's disturbing DMs were leaked over the weekend, and they painted the Gossip Girl actor in a whole new light. Among various strange remarks, Hammer referred to himself as a cannibal, telling one woman "I want to eat you" and sharing that he has a desire to drink someone's blood. Some of the messages were dated as far back as 2016, while Hammer was still married to Chambers.

In a statement to ET, Hammer responded to the alleged leak. "I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." He said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that." Hammer eventually stepped down from his upcoming role in Jennifer Lopez's film "Shotgun Wedding" due to the accusations.

Chambers and Hammer were married for 10 years before calling it quits in July 2020. Hammer recently reunited with his family in the Cayman islands, after quarantining for 14 days. The couple have two kids together: daughter Harper, and a son Ford. Sources say Chamber's main focus is taking care of the children during this time. "Elizabeth has been going through hell at the moment," the source added. "Armie is still in the Cayman Islands with the kids. Elizabeth was done with Armie in a romantic sense once they filed for divorce and is focused on their children."