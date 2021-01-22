✖

Josh Duhamel is reportedly in negotiations to join Jennifer Lopez's romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding just a week after Armie Hammer dropped out of the project. The Transformers actor was chosen as a potential replacement for the Call Me By Your Name actor for the Lionsgate film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will likely star as Lopez's groom.

The Jason Moore-directed movie, written by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer, follows a couple who gets cold feet as they gather their family for a destination wedding. But their ceremony becomes the least of their problems after the group is taken hostage. Hammer and Lopez were initially set to star in the film, announced in fall 2020 at the American Film Market, but plans to film in the Dominican Republic were derailed when disturbing and abusive DMs allegedly sent by Hammer were leaked publicly.

The Rebecca star has denied sending the messages to the numerous women who have come forward, saying in a Jan. 13 statement that he dropped out of Shotgun Wedding in order to be with his family amid the scandal. "I’m not responding to these bulls— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that." That same day, a Lionsgate spokesperson also said in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision."

Hammer's DMs made headlines just a week after he was reunited with his children, Harper, 6, and Ford, 3, in the Cayman Islands following a 14-day coronavirus quarantine. Hammer's children had been living with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, from whom he announced he was splitting in July after 13 years together.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the two said in a joint statement on social media. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."