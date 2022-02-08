Armie Hammer and Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Reportedly Back Together, Figuring out Life ‘Slowly’

Actor Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Food Network star Elizabeth Chambers, are reportedly close to reuniting. The two split in 2020 after almost ten years of marriage as Hammer was accused of sexual assault and abuse. Hammer, 35, and Chambers, 39, have two children, Harper Grace, 7, and Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had a love for each other,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. The two are “slowly figuring things out as a couple,” but are still putting their children first.

Another insider told the magazine that Chambers has “always” loved Hammer and is the “love of her life.” The second insider added, “They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”

Chambers and Hammer did not comment on the report. When they announced their split in July 2020, the couple said they “we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” adding, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Chambers did file for divorce after they announced their split. In August 2021, a source told PEOPLE the Cupcake Wars star moved on from Hammer and was dating again. The source said Chambers did not mention Hammer around her friends either.

In March 2021, a woman identified as Effie accused Hammer of rape during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. Effie claimed Hammer “violently raped” her in Los Angeles in 2017. Hammer’s lawyer denied the allegations through his attorney, who said their encounter was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into Hammer in February 2021.

Before Effie’s press conference, Hammer was already at the center of scrutiny because multiple women accused him of abusive behavior and sharing disturbing fantasies. His talent agency dropped him and he lost several movie and television roles. Hammer will be seen in Death on the Nile, which opens on Friday and was filmed before the allegations came to light. In December, Hammer’s lawyer said the actor went to a treatment facility and was continuing out-patient treatments.











