Armie Hammer Enters Rehab in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegation

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair reported that actor Armie Hammer entered rehab. This news comes several months after multiple women accused Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence. A woman named Effie came forward in March and accused Hammer of violently raping her. He has denied those allegations.

VF reported that Hammer has been residing in the Cayman Islands since March, around when Effie came forward with her allegations against him. He reportedly departed the Cayman Islands in late May in order to check into an in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, three sources told VF. A witness first reported on social media that Hammer was at the airport in the Cayman Islands. He was reportedly at the location with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two kids.

Hammer reportedly reached out to Chambers in late May about heading to a rehab facility for treatment, according to a source who is supposedly close with the actor. He reportedly vowed to stay at a Florida facility, which is outside of Orlando, for as long as he needs to. Two sources shared that Hammer checked into the facility on May 31 and that he did so with support from Chambers and other members of his family. VF reached out to Hammer's lawyer, but they did not respond to requests for comment. Additionally, the publication reached out to Chambers, who also did not comment on their report.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a source, who is said to be a close friend of Hammer's, told VF. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.” They added, “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

As previously mentioned, multiple women accused Hammer of sexual violence earlier this year. One individual, Effie, claimed that she began a relationship with the actor in 2016. She alleged that in 2017, he violently sexually assaulted her. In response to these allegations, Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, released a statement to E! News, which read, in part, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."