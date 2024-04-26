Sharon Osbourne Says She's Banned in the USA

The former talk show co-host and reality judge says she's banned from the U.S.

Sharon Osbourne claiming she has been "banned in America" after being fired from her role as co-host on The Talk. According to TV Insider, the former reality star and wife to rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed her thoughts on the U.K.'s latest season of Celebrity Big Brother.

"I got banned in America," she tells fellow housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh. "I can legally, but nobody will employ me because they say I'm racist."

She had plenty of supporters in her mates from the house, with Walsh telling her she did nothing wrong and then making note that she's Jewish. "I know, and that's what I said to them!" Osbourne responded. "They think we don't know what it's like to be picked on. I wouldn't pick on anyone because of their race or religion, ever."

Osbourne's firing came on the heels of her support for Piers Morgan amid his own controversy for comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. Morgan would end up walking off his morning show role at the time, while Osbourne would defend him on The Talk.

"While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," co-host Sheryl Underwood told her at the time, leaving room for Osbourne to offer her own defense. "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne snapped back.

This and reports of backstage accusations led to Osbourne departing the talk show. She does claim that her U.K. career is going on just fine, but her U.S. opportunities dried up.