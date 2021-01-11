Armie Hammer Goes Viral on Twitter After Alleged NSFW DM Exchange Leaks

✖

Armie Hammer became a trending topic on Twitter this weekend after alleged Instagram direct messages that reference cannibalism and disturbing sexual fetishes. Hammer has not commented on the situation, and many have questioned their veracity. However, writer Jessica Ciecin Henriquez, who was seen with Hammer in September 2020, claimed the messages were real.

Many of the screenshots allegedly show discussions between Hammer and women on Instagram and they have not been verified. Some date back to 2016, while others come from as recently as February 2020, reports the Daily Mail. At that time, Hammer was still married to his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers. In one particular phrase that attracted the most attention on social media, Hammer allegedly wrote "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you." In the next message, the actor allegedly wrote, "F—. That's scary to admit." Other messages referenced a desire to drink women's blood.

The Instagram user who shared a screenshot of the messages reportedly tried to prove they were authentic by sharing the photo of a man's hand she says is Hammer's. The hand in the photo has a tattoo on its ring finger, similar to one Hammer has. But later on Sunday, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of an Instagram conversation she allegedly had with the Instagram user. The person claims she faked everything, from the direct messages to the photos.

However, Henriquez tweeted Monday the messages are real. "If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," she wrote. In a follow-up message, Henriquez wrote, "I'm seeing a lot of posts going around about how I am a man-hater and I would just like to clarify: Yes. I love women, I respect women, I protect women, I believe women, I stand by women, and I hate men who don't." Henriquez said Hammer blocked her on social media after their date in September, reports Just Jared.

Hammer, who broke up with Chambers in July 2020 and shares two children with the TV host, has been at the center of a similar controversy before. In 2017, fans noticed the actor liked several tweets with BDSM and bondage imagery. Hammer's most recent photo on Instagram was published on Jan. 2 and shows him reuniting with his wife and children during a tropical New Year's celebration.