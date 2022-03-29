Alec Baldwin Reveals He and His Wife Hilaria Are Expecting Their Seventh Child Together

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, they announced Tuesday. Hilaria called this latest pregnancy a “surprise,” as the two thought their family was “complete” with six children. Baldwin, 63, also shares daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“We have ‘Somos un Buen Equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home – that we’re a good team,” Baldwin and Hilaria, 38, told PEOPLE. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.” They are expecting their new baby in the fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hilaria also shared a video of herself and Baldwin playing with their six children on Instagram. They are parents to daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 13 months; and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids-as you can see; they are super excited!”

Hilaria went on to call their new baby a “very bright spot” in their lives and a “blessing and a gift” during “uncertain” times. Since the announcement was her first Instagram post since March 4, Hilaria said she missed her fans but was looking forward to sharing the next chapter in her life with everyone.

In 2019, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage and pregnancy loss within a few months. She welcomed Eduardo in September 2020. Then, in March 2021, Hilaria surprisingly revealed that she and Baldwin had a sixth child together. Maria Lucia was born via a surrogate.

In July 2021, Hilaria responded to allegations that she was not the biological mother of all her children. “I know… I know, sleuths… my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Trying to keep up with all these ideas… I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

Hilaria told her followers during Infertility Awareness Week in April 2021 that she thinks about her miscarriage and pregnancy loss daily. “Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul…through that giving energy, we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love,” Hilaria wrote. “I am just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms.”

