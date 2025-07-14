Here’s What Scarlett Johansson’s Husband Thinks of Her Now-Viral Kiss With Co-Star Jonathan Bailey

Saturday Night Live funnyman Colin Jost is getting major props. His reaction to his wife Scarlett Johansson’s steamy red-carpet kiss with Jurassic World co-star Jonathan Bailey has set fans ablaze in a good way.

The co-stars shared an intense lip-lock on the red carpet that had some fans wondering if they were more than friends. But according to her husband, it’s not that deep.

Entertainment Tonight recently asked how he felt about everything, per Parade. Jost said, “Of all the threats out there, I wasn’t thinking it was Jonathan,” he joked. “People really blew it out of proportion when someone like kisses their friend hello, it’s pretty nuts.”⁠ He added: “Jonathan and I were at the red carpet and we’re like, ‘I guess we have to kiss now, is that what happens? Close the loop.’”

Johansson caused quite the stir last month by kissing Bailey on the lips during the film’s London premiere last month. The actor, who married Jost in 2020 and gave birth to their child Cosmo the following year, kissed Bailey again at the film’s New York premiere later that month, per Huff Post.

“Jonathan’s an out gay man,” he added. “It didn’t seem like the biggest threat.” Johansson spoke about the situation herself during a Today show interview last month. He’s a lovable guy, what can I say?” she said. “You know, I don’t know, we’re friendly people.”

Colin and Johannsen first met in 2006 when she hosted SNL. The couple has been romantically linked since 2017. “I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me,” she said on the Goop podcast in April 2023, adding that her relationship with Jost has been successful because they “move around the world in the same way.”