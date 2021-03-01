Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Secretly Welcome Baby No. 6

✖

Hilaria and Alex Baldwin are officially parents of six! On Monday, Hilaria announced that she and her husband quietly welcomed another baby. She shared the news alongside an adorable snapshot of her newly expanded family, which she simply captioned “7,” also giving a nod to her husband, who snapped the sweet photo. In the photo, the couple's five other children could be seen gathered around the youngest member of the family.

Along with their newborn, Hilaria and Alex are also parents to their youngest, Eduardo, 2-year-old Romeo, 4-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas and 7-year-old Carmen. Alec shares his 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger. In announcing the birth, the couple did not share any further details, such as when their bundle of joy arrived or their name. At this time, Alex has not shared news of the birth to his own social media accounts.

The little one's arrival comes months after the Living Clearly Method creator gave birth to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020. The couple welcomed Eduardo after tragically suffering two miscarriages, with Hilaria at the time sharing news of the birth with a hospital photo of her holding her then-newborn. She wrote, "we had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier."

In recent years, the couple has opened up about their desire to expand their family. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Baldwin said he was open to the idea of growing their family, stating, "If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids. Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'" Hilaria expressed a similar sentiment when speaking with Us Weekly in April 2020.

"At this point, who knows?" she quipped. "I don't know. I've learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows? I'm always wrong."

Speaking with PEOPLE in November, Hilaria revealed that her children are constantly asking when they will be getting a new sibling. She told the outlet that her children "are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"

After first meeting in Manhattan in 2011 "on an unseasonably warm February evening," Hilaria and Alec tied the knot at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City in June 2012. They welcomed their first child in August 2013. They did not announce they were expecting prior to the arrival of their sixth baby.