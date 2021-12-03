Alec Baldwin Credits His Wife Hilaria for His ‘Reason to Live’ After ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Alec Baldwin recently opened up about the tragic shooting on the set of Rust, speaking candidly in a primetime interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. Now, following the sit-down conversation, Baldwin is giving credit to his wife, Hilaria, as being his “reason to live.” Taking to Instagram, Baldwin shared a sweet photo of him holding one of his and Hilaria’s children near a large body of water, and he wrote a heartfelt caption alongside it.

“No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me,” Baldwin wrote, tagging Hilaria’s Instagram account. “These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live.” he concluded his posts by writing, “Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding, discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. In addition to Hutchins’ death, the incident also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza. Following the incident, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter, and later he spoke to a group of photographers who were inquiring about the incident.

“A woman died,” he told the group, per Deadline. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

During his interview with Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film’s Assistant Director, David Halls. Ina previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco said, “Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

In addition to the new interview, there will also be a special two-hour edition of 20/20, which airs on Dec. 10. That news special will be focusing on the Rust accident and will feature other interviews with individuals involved. The shooting on the set of Rust is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.