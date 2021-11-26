Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on ‘Challenging Year’ in Thanksgiving Day Post

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec have had quite a “challenging year” and the mother-of-six recently took to Instagram to reflect on it in a Thanksgiving Day post. Sharing a video of her children “Carmen and Marilu dancing in the supermarket,” Baldwin revealed that she did not “take a [photos] of my whole family today.” She then went on to express to her followers “how grateful” she has been to have their support during this “challenging year.”

“I know for many, many of us…but I will only speak from personal experience right now,” Baldwin continued. “Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there-such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you.

Baldwin added, “I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say “I love you more”. It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul.” She then concluded her post by writing, “Happy gratitude day.”

There is no doubt that a big part of the Baldwin family’s challenging year stems from Alec’s unfortunate involvement with the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he’d been working with on the film Rust. Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, after Alec fired a prop gun that was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. In addition to Hutchins’ death, the incident also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Following the incident, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter, and more recently he spoke to a group of photographers who were inquiring about the incident. “A woman died,” he told the group, per Deadline. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The shooting on the set of Rust is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.