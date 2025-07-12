Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It’s the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens once again.

The High School Musical alum is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cole Tucker.

Hudgens took to her Instagram on Saturday to break the news, sharing a series of photos of her and the former MLB player dressed up in white, with the two showing off Hudgens’ growing bump. “Round two!!!!” Hudgens captioned her post, which brought many well wishes from both famous friends and fans.

After tying the knot in December 2023 in Mexico, Hudgens and Tucker welcomed their first child in summer 2024. The happy couple has kept their baby out of the spotlight for the most part, at least when it comes to social media posts, so it’s safe to assume that, aside from baby bump posts leading up to the birth, they will be choosing to do the same with Baby Tucker No. 2. Unfortunately, it’s not always successful, as Hudgens slammed paparazzi for “exploiting” her family’s privacy with an authorized photo of her, Tucker, and their baby leaving the hospital last year.

Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020, not long after Hudgens got out of her eight-year relationship with fellow actor Austin Butler and while Tucker was playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They got engaged in Paris in February 2023 and said “I do” that December. While they don’t show off their prized possession on social media, they frequently show off their relationship. Along with Butler, Hudgens was also in a relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for five years.

In January 2024, Vanessa Hudgens gushed to PopCulture.com about her husband in the days following their wedding. “I feel like it’s been lovely,” Hudgens said. “I’ve given myself some time to just enjoy it rather than rushing back into work. I think it’s really important to slow down and enjoy these moments in life because they’re big life moments, and you only get them once. So I have definitely taken the time to really soak it in.”

It’s unknown when Baby Tucker is expected to make his or her appearance in the world, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Hudgens and Tucker again don’t reveal anything about the pregnancy. They seem to be wanting to keep their family mostly out of the public eye, and one can only hope that paps don’t ruin it for them again when the baby eventually makes its debut.