Hilaria Baldwin Disables Social Media Amid Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Lawsuit

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a break from social media amid husband Alec Baldwin’s legal issues stemming from the on-set shooting that resulted in the death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hilaria took to Instagram Friday to announce her hiatus and promised to return to her followers soon.

“I promise I’ll be back. I love you and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up,” she explained in her post. “I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon.” The fitness enthusiast added in the caption, “Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community…I’ll come right back.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hilaria’s social media break comes just weeks after her husband was named as one of the defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins’ estate. Halyna’s husband, Matt Hutchins, shared last month on the Today show that he was upset with Alec, who was holding the gun that fired, fatally wounding his wife.

Matt said that watching Baldwin’s Good Morning America interview in December, in which the actor denied pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna, was deeply upsetting. “But watching him I just felt so angry,” Matt said at the time. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way, and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.” He continued by saying Alec had presented the story in a way in which it “almost sounds like he was the victim.”

Matt continued that gun safety is just one of the factors that led to Halyna’s death, which he believed Alec was partially responsible for as a producer. “The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” he said. “But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

The same day that interview aired, Alec took to social media with a cryptic message about the truth. “In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies,” he wrote. “It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others and not to use it to benefit only ourselves.”