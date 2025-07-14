Fox Sports Host Steps Away as Baby’s Arrival Nears

Fox Sports has one fewer reporter on the roster as Alex Curry nears her due date!

The HERD and FOX Sports Saturday host announced Friday that she is taking a brief hiatus from TV as she awaits the upcoming arrival of her daughter with her husband, Jeff Nisen.

“We did it!! Working 9 months pregnant is no joke, but so happy I was able to work as long as I did,” the expectant mom told her Instagram followers. “Baby girl was dancing in my belly during every show, and I can’t wait to share all these pics & clips with her one day! She’s already a lil star.”

Although Curry didn’t reveal an exact date for her eventual return, she promised her followers, “See ya back on TV this fall.”

Curry, a San Diego State University graduate who has previously worked at ESPN and NBC, is a Fox Sports host and reporter. She joined Fox Sports in 2012 as the host of Angels Weekly and Kings Weekly and has won three Telly awards for her work on the Angels and Kings broadcast crews in the years since. She currently co-hosts The HERD and also hosts FOX Sports Saturday on FOX Sports Radio.

The sports journalist announced in April that she is expecting a baby girl with her husband. Curry shared the news with fans on Instagram, where she uploaded a video showing herself cradling her baby bump as she and her husband spent time on the beach. She wrote in the caption, “Baby GIRL joining the crew this summer.”

In the months since announcing her pregnancy, Curry has continued to document her pregnancy online, sharing frequent on-set photos of herself. In a post last month, Curry shared a video of herself dancing before the camera rolled, sharing that she likes “to think baby girl is dancing with me.” Earlier this month, Curry shared a photo from set, writing that she had “entered the #RedZone.”

As Curry announced that she was stepping away from Fox Sports as she neared her due date, her followers sent their congratulations, one person writing, “Congratulations, mama to be!” Somebody else commented, “You’re a badass!! I’m so excited for you!”