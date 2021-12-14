Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Husband Alec ‘Shushed’ Her During Labor

Hilaria Baldwin revealed Monday that husband Alec Baldwin “shushed” her while she was in labor with one of the couple’s six children. Hilaria, 37, opened up about the fatherly faux pas on her Instagram Story, reposting an article titled “When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labour I Knew Our Marriage Was Over” and sharing her own story about giving birth to son Rafael, now 6.

“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone [and said,] ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’” she wrote over the article. “The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a— and he cowered,” she continued. Despite that, the mother of six – who also shares Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, also 1, with Alec – “kept the marriage,” and joked she “went on to have 522 babies after.”

“I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now,” she concluded her Instagram Story. “But it never happened again.” In another Story, she suggested Alec “pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house,” before writing, “Just kidding… That never happens. Perhaps he can start now.” In another post, she added, “Also not joking: Alec, roll up those sleeves and get ready to scrub in style.” Later that day, Hilaria shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk while eating a salad, joking in the caption, “In order to make more bottles for Alec to clean, I make more milk … and multitask eating lunch … because Mama’s time is limited.”

Despite Hilaria’s playful jabs at her husband, the actor has leaned on his wife for support following the fatal on-set Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Hilaria revealed just last week that her husband was suffering from PTSD from the experience, supporting him publicly ahead of his sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC. “My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere,” she wrote on Instagram as part of a lengthy note to her husband at the time. “Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love-until the very end.”