Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Husband Alec Baldwin’s Emotional Interview With Supportive Statement

In the wake of Alec Baldwin‘s controversial interview regarding the accidental shooting on the Rus set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 30 Rock star took to Instagram to share his appreciation to his wife Hilaria. “No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me,” Baldwin wrote, tagging Hilaria’s Instagram account. “These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live.” he concluded his posts by writing, “Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.”

On Friday night, Hilaria shared a lengthy post of her own on Instagram. “‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.’ These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died,” Hilaria wrote. “I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.”

“Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark,” Hilaria continued. “The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.”

“You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented,” Hilaria wrote. “I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern-day media, social and ‘news’. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me.”

“You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply,” Hilaria admitted. “We are completely different in almost every single possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together. So I go back to, ‘I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you.’ We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again.”

“My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end,” she concluded. Baldwin left a comment of appreciation on the post. “I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth,” he wrote.