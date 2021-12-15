Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Reveals Husband’s Incredibly Rude Moment as She Was Giving Birth

Hilaria Baldwin says her husband Alec made a hilariously rude while she was in the middle of giving birth to one of the couple’s children. On her Instagram story, Hilaria shares the actor actually told her to quiet down while she was delivering their 6-year-old son Rafael. “Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa … He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down,’” she recalled, per Daily Mail. “The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a–– and he cowered.”

She went on in the post saying that despite the outburst, she “kept the marriage” and that they “went on to have 522 babies after.” The couple shares six children together: sons Rafael, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1, newborn Lucia, 9 months, and daughter Carmen, 8; Alec is also the father of 26-year-old model Ireland Baldwin. “I permit him after I get the epidural. I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again,” she added in her post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The yoga instructor continued, adding that Alec “pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house.” “Just kidding.. That never happens. Perhaps he can start now. Also not joking: Alec, roll up those sleeves and get ready to scrub in style,” she joked. She followed up her mommy posts with another pic showing her pumping breast milk while eating a salad. “In order to make more bottles for Alec to clean,’ she wrote, ‘I make more milk…and multitask eating lunch…because Mama’s time is limited,” she said.

The topic is a more lighthearted switch in the conversation surrounding her husband lately. Last week, the mom took to social media, sharing that he’s been experiencing PTSD “not from what just happened recently, but he’s been suffering from this for a very very very long time.” The recent incident she’s referring to is the Rust shooting, in which the actor fired a prop gun on the set of the film, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I’m at a place where I’m tired of not talking, and I want to get to a place where I can use my voice to show you that this is not just a famous thing,” Hilaria said. “Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you’re good or bad or what you think or what you feel.”

Alec previously addressed the incident in a high-profile interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous in which he denied having ever pointed the gun at the cinematographer or pulling the trigger. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them – never,” he said. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me. Honest to God, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself … there’s only one question to be resolved, and that’s where did the live round come from?”