Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Rumor She's Not Her Kids' Biological Mother

✖

Hilaria Baldwin is shooting down a strange rumor surrounding her children with husband Alec Baldwin. The mom-of-six, 37, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to address rumors that she isn't her children's biological mother, posing with 4-month-old daughter Lucia, whom she welcomed via a surrogate earlier this year.

"I know... I know, sleuths... my skin is darker and my kids' is lighter. Yes, they are mine," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Trying to keep up with all these ideas... I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands." Hilaria and the 30 Rock star are also parents to 7-year-old Carmen, 6-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo, 10-month-old Eduardo, and Alec shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Alec previously responded strongly to similar rumors after Lucia was born in March, just five months after Eduardo. "I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the f— up. That’s it," the actor responded to a person on Instagram who commented that their first reaction to the news was "Yikes." When another person added, "Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate, just say that," Alec responded, "Shut the f— up. Mind your own business," going on to call the person "not very smart."

Hilaria was the subject of scandal early this year when she was accused of exaggerating having Spanish heritage. In February, she released an apology saying she could have been "more clear" about her actual heritage. "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote on social media at the time. "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both," she continued. "Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."