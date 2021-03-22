Sophie Turner Can't Resist Flirting Over Joe Jonas' Thirst Trap Selfie

✖

Joe Jonas shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story this weekend, and his wife, former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, could not keep her thirst for her husband to herself. She praised Jonas' "dad bod," which includes washboard abs in the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's case. Turner, 25, and Jonas, 31, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Jonas' original photo showed him wearing baggy khaki pants and posing in a way to show off his muscles. Turner re-posted the photo on her own Instagram Story, adding the captions "dad bod" and "1-800-dial-a-daddy." Of course, this was not the first time Turner called Jonas "daddy" on social media. In August, she marked Jonas' birthday with a cute caption. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the two at a restaurant.

While the celebrity power couple has no problem sharing photos of themselves, they have been very protective of Willa. The couple never confirmed Turner was pregnant, although there were rumors before TMZ reported Willa was born on July 22, 2020. Eventually, they did release a statement through their spokesperson, confirming that the couple was "delighted" to add to their family.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight after Willa was born. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

The two have not shared photos of Willa, but Turner eventually shared candid photos taken during her pregnancy on Instagram. In September, Turner shared a photo of herself with their dog in a pool, then another picture with Jonas cradling her baby bump. Another photo showed Turner in a green bikini during her pregnancy.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They had a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, then had a bigger ceremony in Paris two months later. In a 2019 Harper's Bazaar interview, Turner said the two met on social media, although they had mutual friends who were trying to set them up. "He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest," Turner said in 2019. "You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."