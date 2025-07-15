Beloved Children’s TV Host Dead at 99: RIP to Glen Michael

Glen Michael, who for nearly 30 years captivated generations of Scottish children through his STV program Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade, has died.

The legendary children’s TV presenter passed away at his home in Maidens, South Ayrshire, on Wednesday following a “short illness,” his family announced, per STV News. He was 99.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dad died peacefully at home, and not in hospital, which is what he wanted. He had people beside him, and he just literally took a deep breath and passed away,” his son, Yonnie, said, per the Mirror. “Dad had been determined to make it to 100, as he wanted his telegram from the King, but sadly it wasn’t to be. But he was still driving until six weeks before falling ill and had also filmed a video for the Veterans charity Erskine in his back garden, which he did in one take. He was a performer to the end.”

Born Cecil Edward Buckland in Devon in 1926, Michael took on the stage name Glen Michael, inspired by his love for the band leader, Glen Millar, when he decided to pursue a career in showbusiness. Before serving in the RAF during World War II, Michael began his entertainment career performing for British troops alongside his wife, Beryl, and later went on to work perform alongside the likes of Jack Milroy, Rikki Fulton, Stanley Baxter, Jimmy Logan, and more.

He is best remembered for Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade, the STV children’s program that made him a household name with Scottish audiences. Michael presented and worked for the show for 26 years from 1966 until it ended in 1992. According to The Times, at its peak, the series attracted 98% of Scotland’s television viewing audience, and per urban legend, was so popular that during the 1970s and 1980s, not a single child in Glasgow was hit by a car when it was on, was they were instead watching Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Glen Michael has passed away. Glen was a wonderful performer and personality, and we know that many viewers will have very fond memories of him,” Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Audience, at STV said. “He was an STV legend, with Glen Michael’s Cavalcade a particular favourite for children across Scotland during its 26-year run. Our thoughts are with his family at this time, and we send them our deepest condolences.”

Outside of his decades-spanning work on Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade, Michael was also one of the original presenters on Radio Clyde in 1974 and had a cameo in the 2010 film adaptation of Kickass, though his scene was ultimately cut from the final film.

He is survived by his sons Yonnie, a journalist, and Chris Buckland, who has worked on shows such as Outlander. His wife Beryl passed away several years ago.