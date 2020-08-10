First Photo of Sophie Turner Comes out Following the Birth of Daughter Willa

✖

This weekend, fans got what seemed to be their first look at actress Sophie Turner since she gave birth to her daughter, Willa Jonas last month. Turner's husband Joe Jonas posted a selfie featuring the two of them in white t-shirts relaxing on their couch to his Instagram Story. The stars encouraged fans to wear masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jonas' post was made to look like a Vogue Magazine cover, though it was a hasty snapshot of himself and Turner at home. The headline on the "August Issue 2020" read "WEAR A MASK, THATS THE TEA" over the heads of Turner and Jonas holding their hands up in lazy salutes. Both wore plain white t-shirts, and the picture seemed to be taken casually as Turner recovers at home. Still, fans thought it was sweet that Jonas saw his wife as worthy of the Vogue cover in this state.

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first picture since they became parents 💗 pic.twitter.com/dXOFN0dP0r — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) August 8, 2020

So far, Turner and Jonas have been keeping to themselves for the most part, not even confirming many details about Willa's birth. According to a report by Us Weekly, it looks like the baby girl was probably born on July 22. However, the two are in no rush to divulge all the details as they enjoy some family time amid the pandemic.

"Willa isn't a family name and isn't short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby's arrival," a source close to the couple told the magazine. They added that Jonas is doing "everything he can" to get Turner "settled" in their new life as a family. "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie," they said.

While fans have not seen or heard much about Willa, the insider said that the new parents have "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off. Everyone is very excited for them." They added that Turner and Jonas are "so excited to be parents, and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking."

"The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love. Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mum," the source concluded.

While they are dying for details, fans have applauded Jonas and Turner for taking some time to themselves amid this life-altering change. They also praised the couple for continuing to use their platform to encourage best practices to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.