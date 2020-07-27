Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Their Silence After Welcoming First Child

✖

Former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner kept her pregnancy on the down-low, so it comes as no surprise that she and husband Joe Jonas also stayed secretive about the baby's birth. On Monday, TMZ reported that the baby was born and named Willa, but the couple remained silent on the news for a while. Eventually, their representative released a short statement to PEOPLE, confirming their baby was born and the couple is "delighted."

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, July 22 at a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported. Later, the site added that the baby's name is Willa. Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight the couple is "over the moon."

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," the source described the happy couple. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, never publicly acknowledged the pregnancy on their social media profiles, but it became clear that Turner was pregnant through paparazzi photos that surfaced in recent months. Back in mid-June, a photo of Turner and Jonas walking around Los Angeles, with Turner cradling her baby bump, was published. In February, reports that Turner was pregnant began to surface and they were seen at a children's store in Studio City in March.

The celebrity power couple tied the knot in May 2019, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. During an interview on the Sirius XM show Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, Jonas talked about quarantining with Turner but was careful not to mention the other happy news.

"We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," Jonas explained. He said it was also "nice" to relax after the Jonas Brothers spent most of 2019 on the road. "We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important," the musician added. "So, I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof. I think that's been helpful for us."

As for Turner, she told Conan O'Brien in April that Jonas enjoyed being the at-home DJ. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," the Emmy nominee said. She later added that it was "fun" to quarantine. "I pour him his drinks," she said. "I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."