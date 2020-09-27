'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Shares Pregnancy Photos After Welcoming First Child With Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner shared a handful of pregnancy photos with fans on Sunday, months after giving birth to her daughter Willa. Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas reportedly welcomed Willa to the world back in July, but they have mostly kept their family life private throughout the summer. This weekend, Turner gave fans a glimpse of how she spent her time.

Turner posted three pictures from throughout the summer on Instagram, all with her pregnancy on full display. Each one had the same sequence of three emojis in the caption: a pregnant woman, a double heart and a shining sun. Fans swooned for the pictures after waiting months for Turner to address pregnancy publicly. Many also marveled at how she has been spending her self-isolation in style.

Back in April, during an interview with Conan O'Brien, Turner confessed that she was "kind of loving" the self-isolation of the coronavirus pandemic. She explained: "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody," adding that she was "very, very quarantined." Now, fans can see that she was also in the throes of her pregnancy throughout the summer, spending time by the pool and basking in the sun.

Turner still has not said much about her pregnancy, but her pictures are worth a thousand words. Here is a look at what she shared with fans this weekend.