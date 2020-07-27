Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Welcome Baby Girl, Name Revealed

A new Jonas baby is here! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a girl, TMZ shares. According to the outlet, Turner gave birth on Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles and the couple reportedly named their daughter Willa.

The Game of Thrones star's pregnancy was first reported in February and neither she nor Jonas has verbally confirmed the news, though Turner was seen with a baby bump while out in Los Angeles. Turner and Jonas were rumored to be dating in 2016 and took their relationship public in 2017 before announcing their engagement in October. The pair married in a surprise ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding at a chateau in Sarrians in southern France in June.

When Turner was four months pregnant, a source told E! News that the couple was "extremely excited" to become parents. "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," the source said. After the coronavirus pandemic brought the Jonas Brothers' touring to a halt, Jonas and Turner spent much of quarantine together at home.

"I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody," Turner told Conan O'Brien in April. "If I could stay at home all day, I would so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it so. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I’m like all you have to do is stay at home and like get drunk at home, right?"

"Everything seems to be working in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me so it’s like prison for him [being in quarantine], but it’s great for me," she added.

Turner and Jonas keep their relationship fairly private in regards to speaking about each other in public, but they have attended numerous red carpet events together and post about each other on social media. Turner has also appeared in multiple Jonas Brothers music videos along with Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jonas.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Turner told Glamour UK for the magazine's March 2019 issue. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am and find my happiness in things other than acting."