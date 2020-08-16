'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas Her 'Baby Daddy' in Sweet Birthday Message After Giving Birth

✖

Jonas Brothers fans spent their Saturday wishing Joe Jonas a happy 31st birthday, but there was one message that was definitely more special than the others. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner referred to Jonas as "baby daddy" for the first time publicly in her birthday message on Instagram. Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child together late last month and reportedly named their baby Willa.

Turner, 24, shared an old black and white photo of the couple, alongside a very simple message. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote. She included hot face, fire, heart-eyes, and heart emojis for good measure. The post earned thousands of messages from fans who were shocked to see Turner reference their recent bundle of joy. "HOLY S— SOPHIE DID U JUST SAY BABY DADDY," one excited fan wrote. "I’m already jealous of your baby’s bone structure," another joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

Turner welcomed their first baby on July 22 at a Los Angeles hospital. Their representative confirmed the baby was born and they are "delighted." TMZ reported the couple named their baby girl Willa, which could be a very, very obscure Game of Thrones reference. The couple have not released any photos of their newborn, nor made any further comments beyond Turner's "baby daddy" remark on Saturday. Jonas did recently share a photo the two took from their home, edited to look like a Vogue magazine cover, but they kept Willa out of camera range.

Late last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight Willa's birth has only strengthened their bond. "Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together." Another source told ET the couple is "obsessed" with Willa and cannot stop "gloating" about her.

As for the origin of Willa, a source told Us Weekly it is not a family name or a nickname. The source said the two picked it out "a while ago" before Willa was born. The source added that Turner has been texting photos of Willa to friends and family, who are very excited to meet her. Turner and Jonas are "so excited to be parents, and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," the source said, adding they "have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking."