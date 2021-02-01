Sophie Turner Applauds Blake Lively After She Shares Her Post-Baby Body Struggles

✖

Sophie Turner is sharing her support for Blake Lively shortly after the latter explained her post-baby body struggles. The Game of Thrones actor addressed Lively's comments on her Instagram Story on Sunday, per Us Weekly. In turn, Lively shared some love for Turner on her own social media account. The actors' sweet interaction came about a day after the Simple Favor star wrote on her Instagram Story that she felt "insecure" after giving birth to her youngest daughter, Betty.

Turner responded to Lively's message by writing, "Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back." As fans know, the 24-year-old has also dealt with navigating life after giving birth, as she welcomed her first child, Willa, with her husband, Joe Jonas, in July 2020. Lively appreciated Turner's support, as she reposted the message on her own Instagram Story and captioned it with a series of heart emojis. Additionally, she also referred to Turner as the "Queen of the North," a reference to the character, Sansa Stark, that she portrayed in Game of Thrones.

As previously mentioned, Lively first took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share some of the insecurities that she grappled with following the birth of her youngest daughter, Betty (Lively also shares two other daughters, Inez and James, with husband Ryan Reynolds). In her statement, she noted that shortly after giving birth to Betty, she struggled with finding samples from brands that fit her as she went out on a press tour. As a result, she had to get creative. She captioned a throwback from her time on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, “I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many. It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer.”

"It’s alienating and confusing," she continued. "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."