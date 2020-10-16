Sophie Turner Gushes Over Baby Gift 'Black Swan' Star Natalie Portman Sent for Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are enjoying the life of being new parents. Having been sent lots of gifts from family and friends, Tuner can't help but to gush over what friend Natalie Portman sent their sweet daughter Willa. In her Instagram stories, Turner showed off her early access to Portman's collection of stories — set to release on Oct. 20 — posting a photo of the hardcover book titled Natalie Portman's Fables according to E!.

At the end of July, the sweet pair welcomed their first child together. "They are home and getting settled," one source shared with the outlet. "Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." The insider also added that Jonas had also been "texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

It was first reported in February that the Game of Thrones star was pregnant, although the couple never actually confirmed the news themselves. She was seen out and about in Los Angeles several times sporting her baby bump and fans assumed she was expecting. Both Turner and Jonas have been very private about their relationship and life together. The two even surprised fans with a wedding — that wasn't initially intended to go public, but thanks to DJ Diplo, everyone found out after he shared moments of their private and last minute gathering to his Instagram stories.

Following the Billboard Music Awards in 2019 in Las Vegas, the two ran over to the little chapel and got hitched. Country music artists Dan and Shay performed at their sporadic ceremony while several A-list guests were in attendance. Later that same year, the two had a more formal wedding at a chateau in Sorrians in southern France in June 2019. Turner and Jonas were rumored to be dating in 2016 but waited until the following year to take their relationship public.

Since they've been very private about their personal life, it comes as no surprise they would treat the birth of their baby the same way. A rep for the couple released a very short statement to PEOPLE on their behalf following the news announcing they were "delighted" to welcome their baby girl. Another source told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."