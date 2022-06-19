Sharna Burgess Details Reaching out to Megan Fox Amid Brian Austin Green Romance

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burness shared more details about the early days of her romance with Brian Austin Green. About four to five months after the two started daring, Burgess reached out to Green's ex, Megan Fox, a gesture the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star appreciated. Green and Fox finalized their divorce in October 2021, and Fox is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

In the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast with Bachelor alum Nick Viall, Burgess, 36, said she asked Green, 48, for Fox's number to reach out. "I'd love to reach out and say, 'Hey, I'm around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know,'" Burgess recalled, via Entertainment Tonight. "And I think she really appreciated that, she said 'thank you,' and she's thanked me for being great with her kids, too."

Burgess and Green met through mutual friends, and their relationship started slowly. "We just sat and had coffee and breakfast and talked, we didn't kiss, we didn't try to rush it, we just took our time," Burgess told Viall. The two did not kiss until their fifth date, she said. The two are expecting their first child together. Green and Fox, 36, are also parents to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Green and Vanessa Marcil share a son, Kassius, 19.

Green credited therapy for helping him heal after he and Fox split in May 2020. Instead of focusing on what went wrong in the relationship, Green learned to figure out what it was about himself he didn't like and how to better himself before his next relationship. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star decided not to look at his relationship with Fox as a failure, since they were together for 15 years and have three beautiful children.

"I didn't really take it as it fell apart or something went wrong," Green said. "I think sometimes that's the natural progression of relationships with people. You have them in your life for the time you do, and you're on the same path as somebody... and then all of the sudden you grow apart."

Green, Burgess, and Fox have worked out a co-parenting plan as best they can. Considering their careers, it's difficult to have a set schedule. If their sons go weeks without seeing their mom, Green makes sure they see Fox when she returns, Green told Viall.

"Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is that these kids are the number one priority at all times," Burgess chimed in. "It's really, really beautiful to see and it's a huge credit to them."