Brian Austin Green Reveals Weight Loss Amid 'Rough' Health Issues

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his "rough" battle with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that caused him to lose "like 20 lbs." recently. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 48, shared about his health journey on Good Morning America Thursday alongside his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, who is currently expecting the couple's first child.

Green explained that he has "dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times," and each time the illness is "a real rough experience." He continued, "Sharna had never experienced it at all," as the Dancing With the Stars pro noted, "I didn't realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and watched weight drop off him." As Green dropped "like 20 lbs.," Burgess, 36, revealed she began to get "scared" about the symptoms she saw her boyfriend experience.

"Not having experienced this type of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like], 'I'm here for you,' and internally fearful for how long does this go on for?" she said. Now, Green has completely taken another look at his diet in an effort to ease his symptoms. "I try and avoid gluten and dairy as much as possible," he explained. "It's really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back." He added, "I would eat food, and literally it was like, my body didn't process any of that. So then, when you start playing catch-up with, like, staying on top of being hydrated enough, that's such a battle."

Green has been keeping fans up to date on his health since revealing he had been suffering from ulcerative colitis on Instagram last month. "Hey everybody, so I disappeared from Instagram for a while. I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six-and-a-half weeks, which wasn't very fun," he said at the time in a video. "Horrible timing."

Green had nothing but praise for Burgess as she helped nurse him back to health even while pregnant with their child. "It's amazing to see how people can adapt to situations and how well she has adapted to this situation," he said. The Australia native is currently 33 weeks pregnant with her first child, and Green is also father to Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.