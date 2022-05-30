'Dancing With the Stars': Sharna Burgess Addresses Rumor About Living With Brian Austin Green

✖

Sharna Burgess is shutting down rumors that she doesn't live with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting her first child with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to clear up her living situation, explaining to fans that she is currently buying a new house for her mom to live in.

"I've been looking at properties again today, Brian has been coming with me which has been amazing, but I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together ... and why I'm buying a new house, so insane," the Australia native began. Explaining that she sold her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles to take advantage of the real estate market's state, Burgess said, "I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible."

Burgess then revealed her mother is coming to live in California ahead of the birth of her grandchild, which will be in about five weeks, according to the dancer. The expectant mother announced her pregnancy in February, revealing that she and Green would be welcoming their first child together this summer. "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional," she captioned her Instagram announcement. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."

This is Green's fifth child, as the actor is also father to Noah, 9, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox and 19-year-old Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil. Burgess and Green first went public with their relationship in December 2020 following Green's divorce from Fox in November 2020. In October, Burgess marked their one-year anniversary with a montage of photos and videos from their time together. "1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn't know it yet," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go."