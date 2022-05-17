Megan Fox Reveals She Cut a Hole in Her BBMAs Dress for NSFW Reasons

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made it clear there are no limits when it comes to revealing details about their lives. On Monday, Fox shared an NSFW detail about the blue jumpsuit she wore in Las Vegas Sunday, following the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. She had to cut a hole in her dress for a very personal reason.

Fox, 36, published a gallery of photos from her Las Vegas experience, adding, "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season...just SO much crying in the shower." She included a text exchange with one of her stylists that included a picture of the sparkling blue jumpsuit.

"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex?" Fox asked the stylist, adding a shrugging emoji. "I hate you," the stylist replied, alongside crying laughing emojis. "I'll fix it."

Fox started off the night wearing a black David Koma gown that featured a thigh-high slit, built-in gloves, and rhinestone flowers at the shoulders notes PEOPLE. Kelly, 32, wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with metal spikes along the jacket sleeves and pants. The "Emo Girl" singer also showed off a manicure by Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce that featured $30,000 worth of diamonds. Fox had a similar manicure, although her gloves kept her nails from view. After the ceremony, the diamonds were upcycled for limited edition rings which will be sold to benefit the charity MarrowFine.com.

During the awards ceremony, Kelly performed "Twin Flame," which he dedicated to Fox and their "unborn child." He also referred to Fox as his "wife," adding to speculation that they secretly tied the knot. "It's my fiancee's birthday at midnight so we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth," Kelly told E! News on the red carpet. "I'm boring. I don't drink but I'm sure he'll go off for me," Fox later added.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony was not the first time Kelly and Fox walked the red carpet in coordinating outfits. On Thursday, they wore matching pink looks at the London Hotel in West Hollywood for the premiere of their movie Good Mourning. Fox wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress while Kelly donned a pink satin suit covered in a rose print.

"We don't leave unless our outfits go together," Fox told PEOPLE in July 2021. "I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser – even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage. Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

Fox and Kelly met after filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and have been dating since May 2020. In January, Fox announced the two were engaged. Fox shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Journey River, 5; Bodhi Ransom, 8; and Noah Shannon, 9. Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship, 12-year-old Casie Colson Baker.