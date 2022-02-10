Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Are Officially Divorced

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s marriage is officially over. Nearly two years after they split, their divorce has been finalized, according to TMZ. Of course, since their breakup, they have both moved on, Fox with Machine Gun Kelly and Green with Sharna Burgess.

A judge signed off on their divorce settlement on Tuesday. The update comes several months after the pair hashed out their settlement. In October 2021, agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three sons —Bodhi, Noah, and Journey. Since there was no pre-nuptial agreement in place, they will be tasked with splitting anything 50/50 that they acquired during the course of their 10-year marriage. It’s unclear if the pair agreed to spousal or child support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The now-estranged couple wed in 2010 in Maui and their low-key nuptials were attended by Green’s son Kassius, whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Marcil. Fox previously filed for divorce in 2015. However, those papers were withdrawn in 2019. The Transformers star filed again in 2020.

After parting ways, Green and Fox have been linked to Burgess and Kelly, respectively. In mid-January, Fox and Kelly, who met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, announced their engagement after over a year of dating. To announce the news, the couple took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment. Fox captioned the video by writing, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Weeks after they shared the engagement news, Green shared some happy news of his own. He and Burgess shared that they’re expecting their first child together. Their news came shortly after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together. Previously, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed to PEOPLE that the couple met at a coffee shop and quickly became inseparable. She recalled that their relationship grew exponentially because of the COVID-19 quarantine. The ABC personality added about their first date, “we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.”