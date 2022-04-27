Why ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Won’t Dye Her Hair Red Again

You won’t get to see Sharna Burgess in her signature red hairdo anytime soon. Burgess recently engaged in a Q&A with her fans and addressed whether she’d ever dye her hair red again. According to the professional dancer, she’s sticking with her blonde tresses for the time being.

One of Burgess’ fans asked if she would ever go back to her red hair. While she acknowledged that her red hair phase was “pretty epic,” she added that she’s not likely to go back to it. The DWTS pro said that there was too much “maintenance” involved in her red hairstyle. She’s currently more comfortable rocking her natural blonde locks, as she said that it’s “much more manageable,” “softer” and “more natural.”

Burgess added that her current blonde hair suits her vibe at the moment and that it’s “aligned” with where she is in her life. Even though she won’t be going back to red anytime soon, Burgess did say that the “Sharna Red served its time well and will be forever loved.” Of course, this wasn’t the only question that she answered for her fans. Many of the questions naturally revolved around her pregnancy, as she’s expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green.

Burgess was asked about how Green’s children feel about the newest addition to the family. The actor shares three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 — with his ex-wife Megan Fox and one son — Kassius, 19 — with his ex Vanessa Marcil. According to the professional dancer, the boys are so excited to meet their baby brother. She said that they have “snuggle time” with the little “Peanut” and that they’re already counting down the days to his arrival. Burgess also joked that their favorite phrase to say to her lately is “wow you’re so much bigger.”

She went on to write that answering the question made her a bit “emotional,” as she loves the bond that they already have with the baby. Burgess noted, “It’s really beautiful how connected to him they are already.” Green and Burgess, who began dating in late 2020, announced in February that they were expecting their first child together. Shortly thereafter, they announced that they were going to be having a baby boy.