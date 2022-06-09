Sharna Burgess Reunites With 'Dancing With the Stars' Friends at Her Baby Shower

✖

Sharna Burgess reunited with some of her Dancing With the Stars friends as she and boyfriend Brian Austin Green's loved ones celebrated at a baby shower before the little one's arrival next month. Included on the guest list for the chic barn lunch were Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

"Still obsessing over every detail of our baby shower," Burgess captioned photos of the party shared to Instagram. "Peanut getting all the love." Murgatroyd also posted pictures from the event, including one where she, Maks and their son, Shai, all hugged Burgess and her baby bump. "I couldn't be happier for you my love, you and @brianaustingreen are soul mates and this baby boy is destined for greatest [sic] with both of you as his parents," the pro dancer wrote. "Here's to you and your family and the beginning of EVERYTHING."

Earlier this month, Burgess celebrated her 35-week milestone by sharing touching shots from a maternity photoshoot she did with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor. The Australia native accompanied the photos with a message to her unborn son. "I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same," she wrote. "I can't wait to watch you sleep and be in awe of you. I can't wait to see that first smile you give me and the first giggle I hear. I can't wait for you to meet your family, your brothers are so excited. I can't wait to tell you how loved you are by all of us."

"I can't wait to be your Mother. Forever and always," she concluded. "But... I also can't wait to not be pregnant so please do not be late like your Mother. Please take after your Father and be on time... If not early." Burgess and Green announced they were expecting their first child together in February. Green is already dad to Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.