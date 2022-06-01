Pregnant Sharna Burgess Poses for Steamy Maternity Photoshoot With Brian Austin Green

✖

Sharna Burgess is marking her first pregnancy with a stunning maternity photoshoot. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is eagerly awaiting the birth of her son with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, shared on Instagram some of the photos from her recent shoot with photographer Mona Marandy. In one shot, the mother-to-be's baby bump is on full display in jeans and a bra top as she holds hands tenderly with Green, who stands shirtless behind her, kissing her forehead.

"L [O] V E . In all ways, on all days, always. There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me," Burgess captioned the post in part. In another shot, the dancer celebrates her 35 week-milestone of pregnancy, balancing on one leg as her silky gown billows out behind her. "35 weeks," she began an emotional message to her little boy.

"I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same," the Australia native continued. "I can't wait to watch you sleep and be in awe of you. I can't wait to see that first smile you give me and the first giggle I hear. I can't wait for you to meet your family, your brothers are so excited. I can't wait to tell you how loved you are by all of us."

"I can't wait to be your Mother. Forever and always," she concluded. "But... I also can't wait to not be pregnant so please do not be late like your Mother. Please take after your Father and be on time... If not early." Burgess and Green first announced they were expecting their first child together in February and have since revealed the little boy is expected to arrive in July. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.