Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Megan Fox Marriage, Pregnancy Speculation at BBMAs

✖

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have already taken two major steps in their relationship – marriage and pregnancy! The musician raised plenty of eyebrows and got the rumor mill churning on Sunday when he dedicated his "Twin Flame" performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to his "wife" and their "unborn child."

Kelly made the comments just after he and Fox walked the red carpet. While onstage at the Las Vegas show, the singer said into the mic, "I wrote this song for my wife," immediately sparking speculation that he and his fiancée recently tied the knot. Kelly laid out another shocker towards the end of his performance when he said, "and this is for our unborn child." That comment was immediately followed by the lyrics, "Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free," which Kelly sang just before the sound of a heartbeat could be heard.

At this time, the couple has not confirmed if they are married or if they are expecting their first child together. Fox is already mom to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green. Kelly, meanwhile, is dad to daughter Casie, 12, whom he shares with Emma Cannon.

After first meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020, Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020. The couple became engaged in January, with Fox sharing the news at the time by writing, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Kelly's "Twin Flame" song is a subtle tribute to Fox, whom the singer previously revealed in their first joint interview that he calls "twin flame." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of his performance, Kelly revealed that he wrote the song "two years ago exactly today" and "played it" for Fox. Fox, meanwhile, shared that "there's like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f- up this eyeliner."