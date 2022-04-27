Megan Fox Confirms She and Machine Gun Kelly Actually Drink Each Other's Blood

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly show their love for one another in a unique way. In a new cover story interview with Glamour UK published Tuesday, Fox confirmed that she and her fiancé drink each other's blood "for ritual purposes." The confirmation came after the Jennifer's Body actress first sparked chatter of blood consumption with her January engagement post when she shared that after she said yes to the rapper's proposal, she and Kelly "drank each other's blood."

Asked to clarify what she meant by that comment, Fox, 35, explained, "So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood." Fox told the outlet that "it's just a few drops," adding, "but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion." The actress clarified that she and Kelly do this "for ritual purposes only" before insisting that the couple's blood consumption is "controlled."

"I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," Fox, who along with Kelly is also known to wear vials of each other's blood around their necks, said. "And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'"

Further opening up about the experience, Fox shared that Kelly is "much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic." The actress said her fiancé is "willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'" When asked if that scenario actually happens, Fox answered, "it doesn't not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. They went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020. Reflecting on the first time she met Kelly, Fox said in a recent interview, "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives." The couple took the next step in their relationship in January when they became engaged, with Fox sharing the news at the time by writing, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." Of her fiancé, Fox said in her Glamour interview that Kelly is "literally my exact physical type," adding that she believes she has been "manifesting" him, telling the outlet, "I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me."