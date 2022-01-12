Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engaged

After a year and a half together, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The Jennifer’s Body star announced the news on Instagram alongside a video of the moment where the singer popped the question. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox wrote. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers actress continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.” In a move typical for their intense relationship, Fox added “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The actress, 35, and musician, 31, first started dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass following the Transformers star’ split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. They went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May 2020. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, with whom she shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Reflecting on the first time she met Kelly, Fox said in a recent interview, “the first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.”

Fox has gushed over her connection with Kelly many times, telling Nylon that their romance was a “once in a lifetime thing” and that their connection was stronger than anything she had ever felt. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she explained. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”