Why Megan Fox Finally Filed for Divorce From Brian Austin Green a Year After Their Separation

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are moving forward with their divorce a year after their November 2019 separation and almost 10 years after they married in June 2010. On Nov. 25, the Transformers actress filed the papers to officially divorce the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, which a source told E! News was all part of the plan to get things organized with sons Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8, before moving forward.

"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works and this was always her plan," the source said. "As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays." This isn't the first time Fox sought a divorce, also filing in 2015 before asking the court to dismiss it in 2019 after the birth of their third child. Now, the actress is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the two met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Kelly revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," calling their connection "for sure" love at first sight. Fox, meanwhile, debuted a new tattoo last month reading "el pistolero," or "the gunman," which fans thought was a tribute to Kelly.

In May, Green publicly confirmed on his podcast that he and Fox had been separated for months. "I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working, then paths just kind of separate sometimes," he said at the time.

In November, Fox and Green got into it publicly when the podcaster shared a photo with their son on Instagram, despite the former couple's apparent policy to keep their children off social media. "I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," Fox commented at the time. "You have them half the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"