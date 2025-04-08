Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have broken up — again.

The model, 28, and pro dancer, 41, have reportedly split for a second time after first meeting as partners during Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in September.

A source close to Nader told PEOPLE that she suspected Savchenko had cheated on her and called things off over the weekend.

While the Russian dancer and choreographer hasn’t commented specifically on the cheating rumors, he told Us Weekly in a statement Monday he was “surprised” to learn Nader had broken up with him via an article he saw.

“The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied,” he continued, saying he had been with the Sports Illustrated model less than a week ago. While he was “still processing everything” surrounding the split, Savchenko concluded by wishing his ex “the best moving forward.”

The dancer also posted a TikTok Monday of him mouthing the words to an audio saying, “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don’t give up. Season 2 is about to come out.” He then winked and put a hat on his head.

Nader, likewise, shared TikTok following the split, posting a video of her parents visiting her as she languished in bed. Writing on the video that she “probably needed a hug,” Nader then added that she “Just needed mom & dad.”

Nader and Savchenko quickly sparked romance rumors after being paired together on the 2024 season of DWTS, posting flirty videos together and getting matching tattoos. The pair were even spotted kissing backstage on the show but declined to confirm whether or not they were dating.

After being eliminated in October, Nader said Savchenko broke up with her via text message. “He was going through something and then he said, ‘Picked up my stuff. I’m going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I’m done,’” she during a November TikTok Live. “‘I care about you. I think you’re an amazing person. You always have a special place in my heart. I love you.’”

The pair soon rekindled things and has been sharing moments from their relationship on social media ever since, including the holidays spent with her family.