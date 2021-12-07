Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwear for NSFW Instagram Discussion

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have been friends for quite some time now. The pair took their friendship to the next level recently during a discussion on Instagram Live, per Page Six. It’s safe to say that their discussion isn’t suitable for work.

On Monday night, Davidson took over Calvin Klein’s Instagram account, during which he and Kelly had a chat about their respective… members. As Page Six noted, the Instagram Live session started with the two fully dressed. However, they eventually stripped down to their underwear and began to talk about one another’s manhood. Davidson joked to his friend, “Nice stuff, by the way. I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXKsONlMKDV/

Kelly did joke that he missed out on a major opportunity to make the Instagram Live session really wild, saying, “I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind.” Davidson then said that the rock star should keep that in mind going forward. He continued the cheeky conversation by sharing, “Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold. I’m a grower for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

Davidson and Kelly ended the conversation by encouraging Calvin Klein to hire them to be spokesmen for the brand. They explained that they would be able to appeal to a wider demographic, thanks to their high-profile jobs and even higher-profile significant others. Additionally, they said that they’d be able to bring a certain kind of “dirty” energy to their roles, with the Saturday Night Live star saying, “I hope everyone’s horny at home. We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness.”

Both Davidson and Kelly have been the talk of the town lately due to their respective love lives. Kelly has been in a relationship with Megan Fox since early 2020. As for Davidson, he has most recently been linked to Kim Kardashian, who hosted an episode of SNL in October. In late November, the comedian and the reality TV star were spotted holding hands during a date in Santa Monica, California. While the pair have been sparking romance rumors, Kardashian is in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West. She filed for divorce from West this past February after almost 7 years of marriage.